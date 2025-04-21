IMDb reports: “Hollywood comms giant The Lippin Group and marketing firm Infinitize have partnered on a new PR and integrated marketing offering targeting clients with fandoms across genres including gaming, K-pop, anime, true crime, horror, animation, comics and graphic novels. Additionally, Infinitize has launched gaming division Vendetta, which is “built to champion indie rebels and fan-first studios.”
