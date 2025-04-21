Martech Cube reports: “Infinite Reality™ (iR), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, announced today the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Touchcast, a pioneering agentic AI company for $500 million in a combination of cash and stock. The acquisition is Infinite Reality’s largest yet, and the transaction agreement values the company at $15.5 billion.”

