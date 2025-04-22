Digital Music News reports: “A new report from Consequence highlights how musical bookings have become less common after the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strikes—but also due to host direction. Ten years ago, late night TV was a must-stop for new music acts. Between the years of 2011 and 2013, annual musical performances on late night shows peaked at over 800. Numbers have plummeted since then, with 2023 seeing barely 200 bookings.”

Read More