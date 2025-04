GamesBeat reports: “PlayVS, North America’s amateur esports platform, announced the acquisitions of Generation Esports and Playfly College Esports to expand its reach in competitive gaming. With these strategic additions, PlayVS is uniting the entire scholastic esports ecosystem, from middle school through high school and college, into one powerful, connected pathway for student players, coaches, and educators, the company said. The combined company will have around 80 people.”

Read More