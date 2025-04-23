Screen Rant reports: “Max is following Netflix’s footsteps to end account sharing for subscribers as the streamer rolls out a new feature. After months of gently preparing subscribers for the change, a new feature has been set in motion on April 22 as part of the streamer’s effort to crack down on password sharing. This has been an ongoing trend in recent years for various streaming platforms, with services such as Disney+ and Hulu also taking steps to moderate how many households can use a single subscription.”

Read More