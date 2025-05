Tech Funding News reports: “Earlier this year, it was reported that Meta is planning to launch a ChatGPT rival. Now, Meta has officially entered the standalone AI assistant arena with the launch of its new Meta AI app, aiming to challenge established players like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Announced at Meta’s inaugural AI developer conference, LlamaCon, the app is now available on Android and iOS platforms in select countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.”

