The Hollywood Reporter reports: “MoviePass is launching its own kind of fantasy sports league, but for film releases, box office results and more. The company behind the subscription service is launching a fantasy gaming platform called Mogul in which users can compete in tournaments, head-to-head matchups and solo challenges in which they predict box office results, weigh in on per screen averages, sentiment scores and awards.”
