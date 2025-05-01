GamesBeat reports: “The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) showed survey results highlighting the benefits of games for U.S. veterans, with 77% of veterans saying they believe games have a positive impact on their lives. The ESA said vast majority of respondents indicated that video game play provides a healthy outlet for stress and anxiety (86%), helps them cope with difficult times (81%), offers a valuable means of staying connected with others (77%) and that video game communities have a positive impact on their mental and emotional well-being (74%), said Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of the ESA, in an interview with GamesBeat”

