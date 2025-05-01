Music Business Worldwide reports: “Universal Music Group has become the first client of Connex, a new A&R administration platform designed to collect and manage complete credits and audio files for creators. The platform launched Thursday (May 1) after four years of development and consultation with music professionals. STAGE, which specializes in music rights and royalties management systems like Session Studio, Salt and RDx, was also involved in the development.”
