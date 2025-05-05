GamesBeat reports: “Playtron, a Web3 gaming operating system, announced plans to roll out Game Dollar, a stablecoin for gaming that will be used to power purchases, subscriptions, and rewards across Playtron’s and other gaming ecosystems in the future. Game Dollar will be used to power Playtron’s GameOS, aiming to unify gaming ecosystems across platforms, where gaming economies remain mostly siloed.”
