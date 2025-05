TechCrunch reports: “Google on Tuesday announced the launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition), an updated version of its flagship Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model that the company claims tops a number of widely used benchmarks. Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition) is available via the Gemini API and Google’s Vertex AI and AI Studio platforms, priced the same as the Gemini 2.5 Pro model it effectively replaces. It’s also in Google’s Gemini chatbot app for the web and for mobile devices.”

Read More