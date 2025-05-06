Pocket-lint reports: “After finally releasing YouTube Premium Lite recently in the US, Google is once again testing another new version of YouTube Premium , but this time it’s meant for two people. According to a report from Moneycontrol, Google is testing a two-person YouTube Premium subscription tier in select markets, including India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. While it’s not being tested in the US just yet, it’s possible that if it’s successful it could become available at a later date, just like Premium Lite did.”

