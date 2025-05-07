TechCrunch reports: “Games drove the creation of GPU processors back in the 1990s, so it’s only fitting that artificial intelligence — the technology that GPUs are used to power nowadays — is making its way into nearly every aspect of video game design. In keeping with that trend, on Wednesday a startup called Sett — which is building AI agents to build and run mobile games — is emerging from stealth with $27 million in funding.”
