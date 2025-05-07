The Hollywood Reporter reports: “After more than eight years under the same roof, Starz and Lionsgate are officially separate companies once more. Starz completed its split from the studio on Wednesday and will begin life as a standalone public company when markets open, trading shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Shareholders of Lionsgate, which acquired Starz in late 2016, overwhelmingly approved the separation in an April 23 meeting, with 99 percent voting yes.”

