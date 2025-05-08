Deadline reports: “Quantify, a newly launched film sales and distribution company, is set to make its official debut at the 2025 Cannes Marché du Film, Deadline has learned. A collaboration among Nu Boyana Studios, Dark Matter Studios, Government Island, and Film Forge Media, Quantify is led by an experienced team specializing in theatrical and television projects, with a focus on helping filmmakers to deliver commercially viable product to global markets.”

Read More