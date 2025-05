Games Industry Biz reports: “Tripledot Studios has acquired AppLovin’s games portfolio for $800 million. The deal means Tripledot will acquire 10 studios, helping it to ‘significantly expand its operations’ in key markets like the US and Asia. The deal is half cash and half equity, with AppLovin becoming a minority shareholder of Tripledot Studios. Tripledot expects the deal to close in summer 2025, pending regulator approval.”

