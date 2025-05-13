Games Industry Biz reports: “Almost 50% of gamers have reduced their environmental impact after playing games highlighting the issues of climate change. That’s according to non-for-profit organisation PlanetPlay after releasing the latest results of its Play2Act survey, conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program. 181,000 players from 189 countries took part in the survey, which was placed in 24 games including Subway Surfers, Beatstar, Pokémon Go, and Avakin Life.”

