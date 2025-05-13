Deadline reports: “Amazon is rolling out new ad formats on Prime Video, including contextually relevant pause ads and shoppable inventory. The tech giant announced the new formats ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers Monday in New York. The pause ads are designed to be more contextually relevant, so that viewers pausing, for example, The Summer I Turned Pretty could be served with travel ads or something else matching what’s happening on screen.”
