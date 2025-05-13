The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Film-focused social media platform Letterboxd plans to launch a curated TVOD (transactional video-on-demand) service, targeted at its 20 million-strong cinema-obsessed user base. Letterboxd unveiled the plans at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday, saying the Letterboxd Video Store would feature themed rental “shelves” highlighting film festival selections, overlooked titles, global cinema, and emerging filmmakers. Rentals will be available either on demand or within timed windows modeled after festival screenings.”

Read More