AdAge reports: “TelevisaUnivision is taking a page from social media for its upfront announcements, showcasing a slate of one-minute shows and vertical video products, and leaning into the video podcast trend. While many upfront shows are tunnel-visioned on sports to combat investment-wary marketers navigating macroeconomic uncertainty—and TelevisaUnivison has plenty of its own—the media company differentiated its pitch by focusing on Gen Z, about half of which identify as multicultural.”

