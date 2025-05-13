AdAge reports: “TelevisaUnivision is taking a page from social media for its upfront announcements, showcasing a slate of one-minute shows and vertical video products, and leaning into the video podcast trend. While many upfront shows are tunnel-visioned on sports to combat investment-wary marketers navigating macroeconomic uncertainty—and TelevisaUnivison has plenty of its own—the media company differentiated its pitch by focusing on Gen Z, about half of which identify as multicultural.”
TelevisaUnivision Unveils Gen Z-First Strategy In Upfront Pitch