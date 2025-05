Deadline reports: “Creative Artists Agency‘s CAA Sports has inked a deal to acquire global sports management consulting firm Portas Consulting. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Executive Chairman and founder David Portas and Managing Partner Donal McElwee, along with a team of 160 consultants and staff who have completed projects in more than 40 countries worldwide, will join the rebranded CAA Portas, which key offices in London, Riyadh, Dubai, and Singapore.”

