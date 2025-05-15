Music Business Worldwide reports: “Singer-songwriter and record producer Jason Boyd, aka Poo Bear, has unveiled a content monetization platform designed to give creators the ability to monetize their content without relying on advertising revenue or massive follower counts. The mobile-first app, called TTIKR, allows musicians, filmmakers and multimedia artists to set their own prices for content and deal directly with their fans.”
Home Applications Producer Poo Bear Launches TTIKR Content Monetization Platform App