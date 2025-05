Games Industry Biz reports: “Casual mobile game developer TaleMonster Games has raised $7 million in funding. This seed round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from a16z speedrun, Arcadia Gaming Partners, and Ludus Ventures. TaleMonster says it wants to shake up the casual game market, which has become “too predictable, too optimised, and not enough fun,” CEO Irem Sumer told Venture Beat.”

