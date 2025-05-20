The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The AI entertainment studio Promise has secured new investment from a number of high-profile backers, including Google, Michael Ovitz’s Crossbeam Venture Partners, Kivu Ventures and Saga Ventures. Promise launched last year with backing from Peter Chernin’s North Road and Andreessen Horowitz, and was founded by George Strompolos, who was the CEO and founder of creator-centric software and media company Fullscreen; as well as Jamie Byrne, who most recently led creator partnerships for YouTube; and Dave Clark, a filmmaker who uses AI in his work.”

