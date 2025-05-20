VGC reports: “According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has turned to Samsung to make the Nvidia-designed custom processor for the Switch 2 console, in an attempt to speed up production. The publication’s sources say the deal with Samsung means production should be fast enough to make and sell 20 million Switch 2 units by the end of March 2026, with the potential to ramp up even more if needed, depending on assembler capacity.”
Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo Taps Samsung To Make Switch 2 Chips In A Move That...