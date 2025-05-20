SHARE

VGC reports: “According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has turned to Samsung to make the Nvidia-designed custom processor for the Switch 2 console, in an attempt to speed up production. The publication’s sources say the deal with Samsung means production should be fast enough to make and sell 20 million Switch 2 units by the end of March 2026, with the potential to ramp up even more if needed, depending on assembler capacity.”

