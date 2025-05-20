TV Technology reports: “Media measurement company VideoAmp and real-time audience and insight provider Captify have unveiled a new solution that provides scalable, identity-based search-lift measurement, linking household-level ad viewership with real-world search behavior. The new integration bridges VideoAmp’s VALID identity graph with Captify’s Search Intelligence and proprietary semantic technology to deliver intent-based insights into ad effectiveness, the company said.”
Home Featured Top Slider VideoAmp, Captify Launch Audience Insight Solution With Integrated Search Intelligence