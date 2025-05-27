GamesBeat reports: “Atlantis Studio has come out of stealth as a privately funded game development studio based in the south of France. Cofounded by industry luminaries Ru Weerasuriya and Nico Augusto, Atlantis Studio brings together a wealth of experience and a passion for crafting innovative gaming experiences. They will focus on immersive games built with Unreal Engine 5. The company is focused on PC and console games.”

