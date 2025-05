Games Industry Biz reports: “Apple has acquired Sneaky Sasquatch developer RAC7. As reported by Digital Trends, the tech firm saw this as “an opportunity to help the team grow its game more on Apple Arcade.” Sneaky Sasquatch was a launch title for Apple’s subscription-based games service, which launched in September 2019. “We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the two-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us,” an Apple spokesperson said.”

