GamesBeat reports: “Diversion, a Y Combinator-backed platform touting itself as the “GitHub for game development” announced today that it has raised $12 million in total funding. Most recently, it closed a seed+ round with $4.5 million, led by Konvoy. Diversion a version control platform created specifically with large-scale game development and other creative endeavors in mind. The funding will go towards expanding the company’s team and supporting larger studios.”

