TFN reports: “The crypto industry has evolved from an infrastructure-focused early market into a mainstream technology sector defined by blockchain deployment across the global economy. Speaking exclusively to TFN, Mickey Graham, Metalayer co-founder and General Partner at Metalayer Ventures, said: “The starting point of this transformation will be the financial services industry, where crypto is rapidly being adopted to create vastly better products and services.”
