MediaPlayNews reports: “The National Football League, the country’s wealthiest sports league, got an unexpected gut punch when it comes to TV viewership. The average NFL game last season saw TV views decline 2.2% to 17.5 million from 17.9 million views in the previous-year season. A factor in the decline was the lack of competitive games later in the season. To remedy the situation, the NFL has outlined the 2025-26 season to include seven games played outside the United States, in addition to reconfiguring the schedule to spread marquee matchups throughout the 18-week season — and all available on live streaming.”

Read More