Cord Cutters News reports: “In a significant upgrade for cord-cutters and live TV enthusiasts, YouTube TV has introduced a groundbreaking “Always-On” multiview channel that streams local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC networks side by side, 24/7. This new feature, recently rolled out to subscribers, is now accessible directly from the home screen of the YouTube TV app, offering a seamless way to keep up with local news, sports, and entertainment without flipping between channels.”

