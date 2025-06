The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment is expanding into sports, acquiring A&A Management in a significant deal for the Lionsgate-controlled company. A&A’s clients include Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce (as well as the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce), Cleveland browns star Denzel Ward, NBA star Jonathan Kuminga, and model and TV host Camille Kostek, among others.”

