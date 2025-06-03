Music Business Worldwide reports: “The International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) has released its first-ever analysis of global music publishing, surveying 16 major music markets. The headline finding? Music publishing brings in a little over $11 billion annually in those markets. The number includes publishers’ direct revenue, plus distributions to publishers and songwriters from collective management organizations (CMOs).”
