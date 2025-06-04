Games Industry Biz reports: “Just over 205 million people in the US played video games for more than an hour a week in 2024, according to a new report by the Entertainment Software Association. The ESA’s 2025 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry report was conducted in February 2025 by YouGov, surveying 5,000 respondents. It found that the average American player is 26 years old, and has been playing games for 18 years. 47% of those surveyed identified as female, while 52% identified as male.”

Read More