Broadband TV News reports: “Linear channels operated by Fubo and DAZN will be made available on the streamer’s respective platforms after a multi-year partnership was agreed. The deal for US subscribers means Fubo will become home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a new linear channel, DAZN1, featuring DAZN’s premium live fights and on-demand content. Available to the marketplace for the first time, Fubo customers can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone subscription or as an add-on to Fubo’s virtual MVPD product.”

