Media Play News reports: “Disney+ continues to expand its market reach through third-party streaming bundles — this time in Canada. Canadian media giant Bell Media June 5 announced a new streaming bundle that includes Disney+, premium movie channel Crave, and sports-themed TSN, slated to launch later this year. The new bundle with give subscribers access to a selection of premium content, including HBO and Max Originals, Crave Originals and titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and TSN’s roster of live and on demand sports programming.”

