Games Industry Biz reports: “Empty Vessel has closed its initial Series A funding. While it has not disclosed its seed round funds, the studio stated it puts the total raised at $11 million. The round was led by NCSoft and 1AM Gaming, alongside Black Phoenix Games, Anurup Joseph, and Sebastiaan Hejne, as well as initial investors Sisu Game Ventures, Raptor Group, and Compute.”

