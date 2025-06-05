Digital Music News reports: “Fever has now secured over $100 million in funding from L Catterton and Point72 Private Investors through the completion of an equity funding process, including existing investors, according to details shared this morning with Digital Music News. The technology platform—now operating in over 40 countries—has structured partnerships with a number of institutions across all live entertainment verticals, specifically within sports and live music.”
Fever Secures $100 Million To 'Reinvent' Live Music & Experiences