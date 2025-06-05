Pitchbook reports: “In its largest acquisition to date, OpenAI is buying Jony Ive’s AI hardware startup Io Products for $6.5 billion. The former Apple exec will take over design duties at OpenAI, with the startup’s roughly 55 employees also joining the company. Io was founded in 2024 and blows the rest of OpenAI’s acquisitions out of the water. Last year, it acquired Rockset, a database analytics provider, for a reported $500 million, as well as Multi, which makes a developer collaboration tool, for an undisclosed price.”

Read More