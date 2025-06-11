Variety reports: “Has Jeremy Greene’s Ecco built a better mousetrap for finding streaming TV and movies? As any streaming user knows, it can be a real pain to try to find a title to watch across multiple services. Devices makers’ platforms like Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and apps like JustWatch have tried to crack the code. But Greene, a serial entrepreneur, says there’s been a missing piece — advanced search that can understand queries that go well beyond the basics of a title or actor.”

Read More