Business Wire reports: “In the four days following its June 5 launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 game system sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide1, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever. Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger, vivid screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display (and 4K when connected to a compatible TV or monitor), a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and gameplay performance, and redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality.”

