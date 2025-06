GamesBeat reports: “Advertising solutions company Anzu announced today that it has received a new investment from Amex Ventures. The undisclosed amount will accelerate Anzu’s mission to provide intrinsic in-game advertising to premium companies. Amex Ventures joins Anzu’s existing investors, a list that includes PayPal Ventures, WPP, Emmis Corporation, and NBCUniversal, among others.”

