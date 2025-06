Yahoo! Finance reports: “-Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and OpenAI today announced a strategic collaboration to support AI-powered products and experiences based on Mattel’s brands. The agreement unites Mattel’s and OpenAI’s respective expertise to design, develop, and launch groundbreaking experiences for fans worldwide.”

