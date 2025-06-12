Variety reports: “New company Incantor AI has launched with what the tech company calls the “first AI model that enables creator attribution and IP rights tracking across all gen AI-derived content created on its platform.” Agency Verve will advise the startup as it rolls out its content creation platform and help Incantor “navigate the entertainment industry and explore practical applications of its technology, including content localization, rights management, and creative production workflows – while also advocating for the creative community and artists entering this new realm.”

