GamesBeat reports: “Studio555 announced today that it has raised €4 million, or about $4.6 million in a seed funding round. It plans to put this funding towards creating a playable app, a game-like experience focused on interior design. HOF Capital and Failup Ventures led the round, with participation from the likes of Timo Soininen, co-founder of Small Giant Games; Mikko Kodisoja, co-founder of Supercell; and Riccardo Zacconi, co-founder of King.”

