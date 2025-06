Deadline reports: “Baby Driver, Born on the Fourth of July and AMC series Moonhaven comprise a wealth of new content coming to Tubi UK one year after launch. The Fox-owned AVoD streamer has struck deals with AMC Networks, Sony and NBCUniversal (NBCU) as 1,000 films and TV episodes are added to its library. Big hits like Baby Driver and Born on the Fourth of July arrive as part of the deal along with movies including Sony’s The Da Vinci Code and NBCU’s The Last House on the Left.”

Read More