Digiday reports: “On the second official day of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Amazon continues its charm offensive on advertisers, announcing a partnership with Disney Advertising that brings its demand-side platform into Disney’s Real-Time Ad Exchange. The development comes almost a year after DRAX launched, meaning Amazon is only the third DSP, alongside Google and The Trade Desk, to grant advertisers access to DRAX. DRAX sells inventory across various properties, including Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu.”

