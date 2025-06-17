The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Streaming platforms have led Nielsen’s Gauge rankings of TV use for most of the monthly snapshot’s four-year existence. It had yet to eclipse the combined total usage for cable and broadcast outlets, though — emphasis on had. The Gauge for May shows that streaming captured 44.8 percent of viewing time in the United States for May, beating the combined tally of 44.2 percent for cable (24.1 percent) and broadcast (20.1 percent).”

Read More