Branding in Asia reports: “Stagwell has announced the formal launch of its production and creative content company, Unreasonable Studios (UNR), bringing together its creative and production agencies Anomaly Content & Entertainment (ACE), Locaria, and Wolfgang Studios under the leadership of Justin P. Barocas, co-founder of Anomaly and CEO and Executive Producer of UNR. Locaria will power the new entity’s adaption and localization.”

